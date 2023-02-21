TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man serving a life sentence behind bars has been denied parole for the 14th time in a 1973 murder, officials with the District Attorney’s Office of the Tulare County announced.

According to court officials, on Feb 27, 1973, deputies at the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office received a call from Beverly Hills reporting an incident at River Valley Ranch in Springville.

When deputies responded, they said found the body of William Ashlock, an advertising executive from Los Angeles, in a bedroom of the ranch house wrapped in a bedspread. Officials said Ashlock was shot in the head.

During the investigation, it was determined that Ashlock, 91-year-old Gerald Daniel Walker, and Hope Nivens Masters were at the ranch.

Officials say Walker was under the guise of being a photojournalist profiling Ashlock’s status as an “eligible bachelor” in Los Angeles, and Masters was the daughter of a partial owner of the ranch.

DA’s authorities say after the murder, Walker and Masters traveled to Beverly Hills where Walker (using Tyler Taylor as his name) told Tulare County authorities that Masters had witnessed a murder and that her life was in danger. Masters contacted her parents, telling them she had witnessed a “hit” and had been raped by the killer, court officials said.

Walker was located at the beginning of March using Ashlock’s credit cards at a Howard Johnson’s hotel in North Hollywood, according to authorities.

Court officials said Masters later testified against Walker at his trial. He was found guilty by a Porterville jury of first-degree murder in 1974 and sentenced to life in prison DA officials reported.

Official records showed Walker had previously been convicted of armed robbery in Florida in 1954, armed robbery in Ohio in 1958, and shooting an Illinois state trooper in the head in 1969. Walker later escaped from incarceration by faking a medical condition.

Walker was also suspected of a number of violent crimes, including murder, throughout the United States, prosecutors added.

The murder case drew national attention at the time. A book, A Death in California, was published in 1981 about the crime and subsequent prosecution.