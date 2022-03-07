TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- A 24-year-old man charged with harassing children at a park has now been convicted, according to the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office.

According to the DA’s office, in two incidents in April of 2021, Seth Vasquez made lewd comments towards children at the Riverway Sports Park in Visalia. During one of the incidents, Vasquez made graphic comments involving a 4-year-old in front of the child’s parent and other witnesses, according to the DA’s office.

Officials say Vasquez is out of custody, but with conditions that he has to stay away from parks and schools, and cannot be employed anywhere where there is unsupervised contact with children.

Vasquez could only be charged with a misdemeanor under California law. He could face a possible jail sentence, and a mandatory minimum ten-year sex offender registration, according to the DA’s office.