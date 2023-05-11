MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A jury convicted a man who they say stabbed his neighbor in Merced three times with a boxcutter while the victim was a guest at his home, according to the Merced County District Attorney’s Office.

The DA says a Merced County jury convicted the defendant, 61-year-old Jeffrey Lee Clark, of one count of Attempted Murder and one count of Assault with a Deadly Weapon Wednesday.

The victim survived the attack; however, this attack caused serious bodily injury to the victim.

Clark faces up to 21 years in state prison at the upcoming sentencing hearing on June 6, according to the DA.