DA: Man charged in mobile home fire death in Tulare

TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man accused of torturing a 74-year old woman before setting her mobile home on fire has been charged with first-degree murder, according to a statement from the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office on Monday.

According to the DA’s office, on Jan. 20 an off-duty Tulare Police officer spotted a suspicious car parked in front of a mobile home. The officer stopped to check it out and smelled smoke coming from the trailer. Fire crews were called and inside they found 74-year-old Carol Hendon dead.

Arson investigators report finding DNA evidence linking 25-year-old Anthony Barra to Hendon’s death. Barra’s charges first-degree murder, felony elder abuse resulting in death, felony torture, and felony arson.