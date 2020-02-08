DA: Man arrested following Merced teen shooting is released from jail

MERCED, California (KSEE) – The man arrested after the shooting of five teenagers in Downtown Merced earlier this month has been released from jail, according to Merced County District Attorney’s Office.

Daniel Mays, 48, was arrested on Tuesday on five charges of attempted murder and was later released on Friday.

According to Merced Police, the teenagers were shot in the area of H and Main streets on Jan. 30. A fifth teenager reported being injured by a bullet the following day.

The DA’s office says the investigation is ongoing but no charges have been filed yet, requiring Mays’ release.

