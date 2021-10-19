DA: Man accused of taco truck crash in Fresno faces murder charge after victim dies

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The man who police say was drunk when he crashed his van into a taco truck has been charged with murder after one of the victims of the crash died.

On Oct. 9 at approximately 7:00 p.m., police arrived at the scene of a van that officials said collided with a taco truck at Maple and Belmont avenues in southwest Fresno. At the time, investigators said the man was holding a beer can when he got out of the van and took off.

Rolando Enrique Alvarenga-Aguilar, 45 of Fresno, was arrested at a home in the 4500 block of E. McKenzie following the incident.

According to first responders, a 60-year old male who was hit during the crash was taken to an area hospital where his condition was listed as “critical but stable.” On Monday, that man passed away.

Investigators determined that Alvarenga-Aguilar will be charged with murder, gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, driving with a blood alcohol concentration in excess of .08% causing great bodily injury, driving under the influence of alcohol causing great bodily injury, hit and run following an injury collision, hit and run following a collision causing property damage, driving on a license suspended from a prior DUI conviction and causing injury, and driving with a blood alcohol concentration of .01% or higher while on DUI probation.

Additionally, he faces charges for another case from 2019.

Fresno County officials say Alvarenga-Aguilar could be sentenced to 19 years to life in prison if convicted. His bail is set at $1.6 million.