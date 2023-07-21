MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held in Madera for the opening of the Madera County Justice Center, which according to officials, had a hard start but they were able to finish it.

The Madera County District Attorney’s new Justice Center was not easy to build at first. Madera County’s District Attorney Sally O. Moreno says the builders could not understand what the lawyers were saying, the same the other way around.

She says they eventually made it work.

“The person who was the most helpful in getting that done was Jorge Mendoza from Kitchell. He was the Project Manager and he took what I said in lawyer speak and turned in builder speak,” said Moreno. “And then, when the builders said something, he took the builder to speak and he turned into lawyer speak.”

During the ribbon-cut ceremony, Moreno said the building will allow them to function better and will help them to get justice for Madera County residents.

“This is the building where we encourage people to be good, and we impose consequences if they can’t, and this building allows us to function and to get that done,” she said.

Madera Co. Justice Center

The new Madera County Justice Center is located at 300 South G Street in Madera.