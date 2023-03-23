FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno man has been sentenced to 75 years to life in prison for the double murders of a mom and her teenage son in Oct. 2021, according to the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office.

38-year-old Eric Heard was sentenced Thursday to 75 to life in prison for two counts of first-degree murder and for the enhancement of the personal and intentional discharge of a firearm causing great bodily injury, officials say.

On Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at 4:10 p.m., Fresno police officers say they responded to the 4900 block of E. Weathermaker Avenue, regarding two shooting victims at a residence. Officers and EMS personnel arrived and immediately provided first aid to the two shooting victims, 33-year-old Fanchon Moore, and her 17-year-old son, Antonio Rodriguez.

According to the police, Moore was unresponsive and was pronounced deceased on the scene. Rodriguez was transported to a hospital and rushed into surgery. Unfortunately, Rodriguez was unable to survive his injuries and was pronounced deceased by medical personnel shortly after his arrival.

Homicide Detectives say they responded to the scene and learned both Moore and Rodriguez (who are mother and son) were involved in a disturbance with another family member at the residence.

Officials say, during the disturbance, the suspect shot both victims. Initial information provided to officers was that a family member, 37-year-old Eric Heard, was the person involved in the disturbance with Rodriguez and Moore. Eric Heard is Moore’s brother and uncle to Rodriguez.

Heard had fled the scene before officers arrived but was detained nearby shortly after the shooting, according to authorities.