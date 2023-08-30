TULARE, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – A convicted murderer was sentenced to life in prison

on Wednesday following a death at a massage business in April, according to the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office.

Officials say 33-year-old Jacoby Jackson was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for special circumstance murder from an incident in April 2023.

On April 9, 2023, Tulare firefighters and police officers responded to a massage business on K Street due to reports of a fire.

Upon arrival, they found an adult female in one of the massage rooms with signs of strangulation and bruising to her face and neck. The victim remained unconscious from the time she was found until she died a few days later.

Through investigation and video surveillance, officers identified Jackson as the last person to enter and exit the business. Officials say the video showed Jackson was in the building for one hour and 45 minutes as smoke began billowing from the building only a few minutes after Jackson was recorded leaving with a towel draped over his head.

Jackson was also seen attempting to enter a car parked outside the business with the victim’s keys – but was unable to because it was not her car. Jackson was arrested on April 18 in Stanislaus County.

On August 2, Jackson was convicted of first-degree murder with the special circumstance that the murder was committed during a robbery, arson of an inhabited structure, and vehicle theft.

Additionally, the court found true the enhancements and allegations that Jackson possessed a prior strike offense (bank robbery) and prior serious offenses, that the crime caused great bodily injury, was violent in nature, and that the crime was of planning and sophistication.