KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The first K-9 officer at the Hanford Police Department, has passed away, says the Kings County District Attorney K-9 Services on Friday.

According to the Kings County District Attorney K-9 Services, K-9 Dodger passed away on Friday. He worked as a Narcotic Detection Dog alongside his handler Jeremy Ricks at the Hanford Police Department. They embarked on a remarkable journey that continued at the Kings County District Attorney’s Office.

In a social media post, the Hanford and Lemoore Emergency Dispatch says Dodger was the very first K-9 at the Hanford Police Department, and he was described as the sweetest boy full of life and energy.

Photo Courtesy: The Kings County District Attorney K-9 Services

Dodger’s dedication led to his involvement in countless investigations, while also playing a crucial role in educating students throughout Kings County about the dangers of narcotics and his vital role in law enforcement.

Beyond his professional achievements, the Kings County DA K-9 Services say Dodger’s he stood as a shining example of faithful companion to investigator Ricks, bringing joy to those around him.

“Dodger, your years of service will forever be etched in our hearts. Thank you for your devotion. You will be deeply missed,” says the Kings County District Attorney K-9 Services in a social media post.