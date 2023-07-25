FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An Iowa man was sentenced to life in prison for the 2019 murder of a Fresno man, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

On Tuesday, July 25, officials say 22-year-old Issac Ty Helms of Sioux City, Iowa, was sentenced to a term of life in prison for the September 26, 2019, first-degree murder of 20-year-old Tyrel Truss, of Fresno, in addition to other felony charges.

On September 26, 2019, the Firebaugh Police Department and the Fresno County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to a possible traffic accident in the City of Firebaugh.

Upon arrival, Firebaugh officers noticed the victim, Tyrel Truss, to be hanging out of the driver’s side door and appeared unconscious.

Despite officers performing CPR and other life-saving measures, he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Reporting parties informed officers that three females and one male were seen fleeing from the area.

Firebaugh officers and Fresno Sheriff’s Deputies were able to locate those four individuals, which

included Helms.

It was later determined that Helms and his female accomplices had planned to set up dates with men with the intent to rob them.

On that September evening, Truss agreed to provide Helms and the females a car ride to Firebaugh.

During the car ride, officials say Helms shot Truss in the back while robbing him and killing him.