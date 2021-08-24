DA investigator identified as person who died in crash outside Fresno elementary school

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The person who died following a single-vehicle crash outside a Fresno elementary school Tuesday morning was identified by Fresno County District Attorney’s Office as one of the office’s investigators.

The DA’s office says the person who died was 49-year-old Michael Rossi. According to the Fresno Police Department, the vehicle he was driving crashed into a fence near Thomas Elementary School. It happened just before 9:30 a.m. in the area of Gettysburg and Millbrook.

In a statement, the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office says Rossi started his career in law enforcement with Fresno Police Department in 1999. He retired from the department in 2015 and was immediately rehired as a background investigator for both the Fresno Police Department and the Fresno Police Chaplaincy. He joined the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office in 2020 as a Special Investigator.

“Our DA Family lost a wonderful man, Investigator Mike Rossi,” said Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp. “Our hearts are broken, and we are praying for Mike’s wife, Amanda, and his children as they mourn the loss of this wonderful human being.”

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.