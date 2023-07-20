FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Huron man who allegedly stabbed and killed his wife back in May 2022 has been sentenced, according to the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office.

Officials say 34-year-old Rafael Reynosa was sentenced to a term of 26 years to life in a state

prison for the May 28, 2022, first-degree murder of his wife, 34-year-old Bianca Reynosa, as well as enhancements for the personal use of a knife.

On May 28, 2022, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Department responded to an apartment located in the City of Huron regarding reports of a possible homicide.

Upon arrival, deputies noticed the victim, Bianca Reynosa, to be suffering from an injury to her neck and appeared unconscious.

Deputies learned that while Bianca was sleeping and with their four young children in the home, Rafael Reynosa took a knife and stabbed her in the neck, and then proceeded to stab himself multiple times.

EMS arrived on the scene and provide medical aid, but Bianca succumbed to her

injuries.