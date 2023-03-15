FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man who was accused of being an accessory to murder was sentenced to three years and eight months in prison for that charge and an additional charge of mutilation of human remains on Wednesday, according to the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office.

21-year-old Lawrence Madrid is accused of mutilating the body of his roommate, 20-year-old Sergio Bonboster, back in October 2021.

On Oct. 12, the Fresno Police Department found parts of Bonboster’s body in the empty canal near Hughes and Emerson avenues.

Bonboster’s brother, Nathaniel Rodriguez, said investigators told the family that Madrid’s 17-year-old girlfriend stabbed Bonboster 19 times before Madrid then cut up the body and disposed of some of it in the canal along with the rest in a dumpster.

Despite the allegations against him, Madrid was released seven hours after he was booked due to $0 bail and COVID-19 concerns.