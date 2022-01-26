DA: Hanford man sentenced to 6 years for attempting to meet minor for lewd purposes

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Hanford man was sentenced to prison time after he was found guilty of trying to meet up with a minor for lewd purposes.

The Tulare County District Attorney’s office says Knute Myderup, 47, spent almost two months in 2019 sending sexual messages, pictures, and a video to someone who he believed was a 14-year-old child.

Myderup reportedly tried to meet up with the minor several times and told her not to tell anyone about the messages he had been sending her.

During this time, officials say the young girl Myderup was talking to was actually a Tulare County Sheriff’s detective posing as a decoy as part of ‘Operation Safeguard,’ an investigation targeting sexual predators online.

In December 2019, Myderup, who was 45-years-old at the time, went to Visalia to meet the minor and was arrested by detectives as soon as he arrived.

Detectives say they found Myderup had brought bottles of lubricant, a box of condoms, a vibrator, a male sex enhancement pill, alcohol, and a yoga outfit with him to meet the decoy.

Mynderup pleaded no contest to one felony count of meeting with a person believed to be a minor for lewd purposes, and six felony counts of contacting a minor for sexual offenses on December 9, 2021.

He was sentenced to 6 years in state prison and is required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.