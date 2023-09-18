FARMERSVILLE, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – A guilty verdict against gang member Jermon Jackson has been secured for violent crimes spanning from 2017 and 2019, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

On April 19, 2017, officials say Jackson and other gang members conducted a drive-by-shooting of rival gang members in the parking lot of an Ivanhow apartment complex. One individual was hit and taken to the hospital where he was treated. Three days later, on April 22 around 4 p.m., Jackson and two other gang members were in a car when they came upon a suspected rival gang member walking on the street in Ivanhoe.

Prosecutors say on December 28, 2019, Jackson was involved in a drive-by shooting at a residence in Farmersville. Investigators say no one was hurt, but the shooting caused property damage.

Through investigation using cell phones, witness accounts, ballistic evidence, and prior contacts with Jackson, law enforcement officers say they were able to arrest Jackson for the crimes.

September 13, 2023, the jury convicted Jackson of murder, two counts of attempted murder, shooting at an inhabited dwelling, and three counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm.

Additionally, the jury found true the special circumstances of drive-by murder and the special allegations including that the crimes were violent, employed planning and sophistication that a firearm was used and the crimes caused a great bodily injury.

On September 15, 2023, the jury convicted Jackson of two counts of criminal gang conspiracy, the special circumstance of street gang murder, and found true that numerous crimes were committed to benefit a criminal street gang.