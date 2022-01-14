DA: Fresno woman sentenced to 10 years in state prison for sex trafficking

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno woman has been sentenced to 10 years in state prison for human trafficking charges on Friday, according to the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office.

Authorities say Alexis Jade Diaz, 23 of Fresno, was charged after an investigation with the D.A. revealed she had trafficked two victims in late 2017 and early 2018 and had attempted to discourage a witness from accurately reporting a crime.

According to the D.A., Diaz, “engaged in the operation of commercial sex activity by recruiting the two trafficking victims and facilitating their commercial sex activity.”

Officials say throughout their investigation they learned Diaz had recruited, scheduled dates, transported the two victims and collected proceeds for her own financial gain. She pled guilty to the charges on Nov. 3, 2021, according to authorities.

Although officials say Diaz was eligible for probation, the sentencing judge determined that she was not a suitable candidate “given the nature and seriousness of the crimes and the vulnerability of the victims.”

The D.A. says the investigation was conducted by the Clovis Police Department and Deputy D.A. Kendall T. Reynolds of the D.A.’s MAGEC team successfully prosecuted the case.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

February 03 2022 12:00 am
Big Game Countdown
February 13 2022 12:00 am