DA: Fresno woman sentenced to 10 years in state prison for sex trafficking

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno woman has been sentenced to 10 years in state prison for human trafficking charges on Friday, according to the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office.

Authorities say Alexis Jade Diaz, 23 of Fresno, was charged after an investigation with the D.A. revealed she had trafficked two victims in late 2017 and early 2018 and had attempted to discourage a witness from accurately reporting a crime.

According to the D.A., Diaz, “engaged in the operation of commercial sex activity by recruiting the two trafficking victims and facilitating their commercial sex activity.”

Officials say throughout their investigation they learned Diaz had recruited, scheduled dates, transported the two victims and collected proceeds for her own financial gain. She pled guilty to the charges on Nov. 3, 2021, according to authorities.

Although officials say Diaz was eligible for probation, the sentencing judge determined that she was not a suitable candidate “given the nature and seriousness of the crimes and the vulnerability of the victims.”

The D.A. says the investigation was conducted by the Clovis Police Department and Deputy D.A. Kendall T. Reynolds of the D.A.’s MAGEC team successfully prosecuted the case.