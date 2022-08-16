FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Charges have been filed against a 30-year-old Fresno woman for shooting at officers with a firearm allegedly hidden in her undergarments in northwest Fresno, according to Fresno County District Attorney’s Office.

According to the DA’s office, on Thursday, deputies made a traffic stop on a vehicle where Mariah Spate was inside. Spate was wanted on the suspicion of an assault with a firearm.

After the authorities confirmed that Spate was the suspect, they say she was moved to a patrol while deputies waited for a female officer to conduct a complete search on Spate.

When the officers approached the vehicle belonging to the suspect, the suspect slipped out of one of her handcuffs while inside the patrol vehicle and took a firearm that was hidden in her undergarments, and began shooting from a patrol’s window prompting a crossed fire with the officers, deputies say.

Officers say Spate eventually dropped her gun and was arrested on additional charges. On Tuesday, the DA’s office charged Spate with multiple charges of resisting arrest and others related to the possession and use of firearms.

If convicted of all charges and allegations, Spate could face more than 13 years in state prison according to officials. She’s scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.