FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department announced Wednesday that one of its own officers is now under investigation.

In a press conference, Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp revealed Fresno Police Sergeant Donald Dinell is facing charges for allegedly stealing and using drugs from a suspect, causing him to crash a patrol car on duty.

Fresno City Councilmember Miguel Arias says he is frustrated by how the Fresno Police Department and the Fresno County District’s Attorney’s office have handled the arrest of Dinell.

“I’m just completely disgusted by the fact that an officer would be given that much accommodations by the city at the cost of taxpayers for three months since he committed the crime,” said Arias.

He says if any other city employee did this, they’d be fired on the spot.

In December, Fresno police got a call that a police car was driving recklessly and had crashed into a tree. When police arrived, they found Dinell suffering from a medical episode had been exposed to fentanyl and he was given Narcan. Fresno Police Chef Paco Balderrama says they began looking into the crash to make sure no other officers had been exposed, but that’s when they realized Dinell needed to be investigated.

“The information was so concerning that I called for a full criminal investigation on the matter,” explained Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama.

Balderrama and Smittcamp say Dinell had went on a drug call alone and stole methamphetamine from the suspect before using the drug himself. They say the 19-year veteran of the police force never filed a police report from that call and his body camera wasn’t on.

Smittcamp says she wants the public to know how prevalent fentanyl is and how widespread drug abuse is in Fresno.

“Drug abuse is an issue that affects everybody. The county and the city both do have programming available for employees. Substance abuse is something that affects everyone from all walks of life, it doesn’t matter if you’re rich or poor, Black or white, young or old,” explained Smittcamp.

Arias says he thinks Smittcamp is showing too much remorse for someone who is accused of breaking the law on a salary paid for by taxpayers.

“I’ve never heard the district attorney express sympathy and empathy for a drug user until today,” Arias said.

He says he believes Dinell, who is still employed by the department, should have been fired instantly. Balderrama says, there’s a procedure that must be followed when it comes to firing officers, but Arias says this is a special circumstance.

“The public expects us to change procedures if clearly somebody who steals, uses and crashes a city vehicle during their duty time as an officer to the city, results in a paid vacation,” said Arias.

Dinell was expected to turn himself in earlier today following the charges, however police say he and his attorney met with a judge Wednesday and bonded out on an outstanding warrant.

He won’t be booked into jail but he is scheduled to appear in court on May 5th.

Our station has reached out to the police union but is still waiting for their response.