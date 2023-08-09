FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County District Attorney announced on Wednesday the sentencing of 33-year-old Nicholas Lusk of Fresno who sexually assaulted multiple victims.

The court documents state Fresno Police began their investigation in April 2016 when Lusk’s former romantic partner reported he had sexually assaulted them.

Three months following the first report, the court records state a second sexual assault was reported in July after Lusk followed a woman home that he met at a nightclub, crawled into her window, and assaulted her.

The DA says Lusk was sentenced on Wednesday to 30 years to life in state prison for sexually assaulting multiple victims, along with other felony charges.