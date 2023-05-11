FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/LKGPE) – A 43-year-old man was sentenced for the first-degree murder of his wife in the spring of 2021, according to the Fresno County DA’s office.

Ka Lou Yang was sentenced on Thursday to 25 years to life, plus 4 years for the enhancement for the personal use of a firearm for the first-degree murder of his wife, True Vang on March 23, 2021, according to the Fresno County District Attornies Office.

The DA says Fresno Police officers responded to a call regarding a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. When officers arrived at the house, they found Vang had died from her injuries as a result of the shooting.

The victim’s family described True Vang as a mother of six with a contagious smile and a generous heart.

During the investigation, the DA says Fresno homicide detectives determined that the victim had recently separated from the defendant and that the defendant was heard arguing with the victim just moments before shots were fired.