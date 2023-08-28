FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man who shot a baby in the head after the mother rejected him in 2019 was sentenced Monday, the Fresno County District Attorney announced.

Court records state that in June 2019 a mother was at a family gathering with her 10-month-old, Fayth Percy, near Hammond and Millbrook avenues in central Fresno around 4:00 a.m.

The mother went inside the house and documents say 23-year-old Marcos Echartea tried to hold her hand. She pulled away, left outside, and told friends about what had happened when Echartea tried to pull her into him and force her to sit on his lap.

Prosecutors state the mother pulled away again and was followed by Echartea as she went into the house to get her baby so she could leave. She got into the car and left with a male friend only to make a U-turn and park back by the house.

This is when records say Erchartea walked up and fired three rounds into the car, hitting baby Fayth Percy’s head. The baby was sent to a local hospital in critical condition and has since survived from her injuries.

The DA sentenced Erchartea to 45 years with the possibility of parole for attempted murder, shooting at an occupied motor vehicle, assault with a firearm, assault with a firearm up Deziree Menagh, assault with a firearm upon Travon Alexander, owning or possessing a firearm while subject to a restraining order.