FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 37-year-old man has been sentenced for murdering a toddler in 2016, officials with the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office announced on Thursday.

Prosecutors say 37-year-old Kenneth Johnson of Fresno was sentenced for the second-degree murder of a toddler in 2016. Johnson has been sentenced to spend 15 years to life in prison.

According to the DA’s office on November 20, 2016, police officers say they responded to the hospital for a non-breathing 14-month-old victim who arrived with extensive injuries to the abdomen and head.

After the investigation, officials determined that the child while in the sole care of Johnson, received critical liver and brain injuries. The evidence revealed that the injuries were consistent with blunt force trauma associated with an assault.

The child did not survive these injuries and Johnson admitted to punching the child in the stomach and was witnessed by another minor in the home striking the child in the face with a hard object, according to the DA’s office.

Johnson entered a guilty plea on March 2, 2023.