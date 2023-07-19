FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 22-year-old man who was charged with the murder of his 24-year-old girlfriend was found guilty in court on Tuesday, according to the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office.

The defendant, 22-year-old Cameron Wright, was sentenced to 55 years to life for the first-degree murder of his girlfriend, 24-year-old Samantha Sharp.

Court records state that Wright stabbed Sharp multiple times on January 9, killing her. Wright then dismembered her body and hid her remains in different parts of Fresno County.

Deputies say they responded to the locations that Wright provided and discovered Samantha Sharp’s remains. Wright was later taken into custody and booked into the Fresno County Jail.