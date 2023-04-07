FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 26-year-old from Fresno has been sentenced to 12 years behind bars following a fatal DUI crash that killed a father of three, officials with the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office announced on Friday.

Prosecutors say 26-year-old Miguel Angel Escamilla of Fresno was sentenced for gross vehicular manslaughter while impaired, driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs causing great bodily injury, and hit and run from a fatal crash.

According to court documents, Escamilla was leaving a house party in the morning hours of Feb. 28, 2021. After leaving the party, he drove away at a high rate of speed. He made it two blocks before he ran a stop sign and crashed into a car being driven by 34-year-old Daniel Barrera of Fresno, at the intersection of South Sunnyside Avenue and East Church Avenue.

The crash occurred at approximately 6:00 a.m. on a Sunday morning, at which time Barrera was driving his eight-year-old son to go on a hiking trip, according to officials.

Following the crash, officials say Escamilla left Barrera and his injured son in the roadway and ran to a nearby residential neighborhood attempting to gain entry to a residence, but the residents called 911 and Escamilla was apprehended by responding officers.

An investigation by the Fresno Police Department’s Traffic Enforcement Bureau revealed that at the time of the crash, Escamilla was driving approximately 74 miles per hour. According to authorities, approximately four hours after the collision Escamilla’s blood tested positive for marijuana – and his blood alcohol concentration was still over one and a half times the legal limit for alcohol.

The victim, 34-year-old Daniel Barrera is survived by his fiancée and their three children, the youngest of which was not born at the time Barrera was killed.