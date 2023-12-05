FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno man has been sentenced to state prison for gross vehicle manslaughter while intoxicated which caused the death of three people and injured five others, the Fresno County District’s Attorney announced on Tuesday.

The DA says on March 20, 2021, at about 11:05 p.m., 23-year-old Antonio Portillo of Fresno was recklessly driving a black Chevy Camaro near First Street and Mckinley Avenue. When a deputy attempted to stop him, he accelerated away from them, at one point reaching speeds of approximately 100 mph.

A few seconds later, officials say Portillo ran a red light and caused a traffic collision at the intersection of Cedar and Mckinley Avenues which involved multiple vehicles. Upon arrival, deputies observed three vehicles fully engulfed in flames.

The DA says Juan Montes Dominguez, Simranjit Kaur, and Navneet Kaur succumbed to their injuries. Five other individuals suffered substantial injuries.

According to an investigation by the Fresno Police Department, Portillo was operating the vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and marijuana. Portillo tested positive for THC and his Blood Alcohol County was .09% at the time of the crash.

The DA says Portillo was sentenced to 19 years and four months in state prison.