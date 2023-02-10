FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Murder charges have been filed against a repeat impaired driver for a crash that happened while fleeing from a traffic stop in Fresno on Wednesday, according to the Fresno County District Attorney.

Court documents state that on Wednesday evening, 40-year-old Andrew Calderon was stopped by officers for vehicle code violations. After a couple of minutes, Calderon sped away from the scene at a high rate speed, police say.

Officers say a pursuit ensued – but was terminated due to public safety concerns.

As Calderon continued away through a red light at the intersection of Shields Avenue and Fresno Street, police say he crashed into another motorist, 29-year-old Victor Cardenas, who was killed in the collision.

Investigators eventually determined Calderon was driving under the combined influence of alcohol and meth.

Official records state Calderon is alleged to have three prior convictions for DUI-related incidents dating back to the early to late 2000s.

The DA states the charges filed against Calderon are murder, gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated with prior convictions for DUI, driving under the combined influence of alcohol and a drug causing great bodily injury, and evading causing death.

The Fresno County District Attorney says if convicted of these charges, Calderon will face a sentence of 35 years to life in prison. He remains in the custody of the Fresno Police Department and is scheduled to be arraigned on February 14 in the Fresno Superior Court.