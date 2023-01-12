FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 22-year-old Fresno man has been charged with the murder of a 24-year-old woman also from Fresno, officials with the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office announced on Thursday.

DA officials say, Cameron Tyler Wright stabbed Samantha Sharp multiple times, killing her, and then proceeded to dismember her body in an attempt to hide her remains.

According to court documents Wright faces charges of murder, enhanced personal use of a dangerous deadly weapon, and mutilation of human remains.

Authorities say that Wright also has suffered a prior ‘strike’ conviction for a serious and violent felony from 2019.

The DA’s office states if Wright is convicted of all charges and allegations, he could face a sentence of 54 years to life in state prison.

The 22-year-old was arrested by the Fresno Sheriff’s Department on Jan. 10, 2023, in Fresno and booked into the Fresno County Jail. Wright’s arraignment is scheduled for Jan. 13, 2023.