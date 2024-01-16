FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – The Fresno County District Attorney’s Office says they have filed charges against 35-year-old Ryan Mathew Wayne Trevino of Fresno, for his role in a fatal traffic crash that occurred while he was under the influence.

The District Attorney says Trevino drove into the oncoming lane of traffic in the afternoon hours Saturday while in his Chevy Silverado southbound on Millerton Road near Marina Drive. He crashed into a vehicle driven by 78-year-old John Tarter of Fresno who did not survive as a result.

An investigation conducted by the California Highway Patrol and toxicology testing revealed that Trevino was driving under the combined influence of alcohol and marijuana at the time of the crash.

The Felony Complaint filed in the Superior Court alleges that Ryan Trevino committed:

One (1) Count of Murder [Penal Code § 187];

One (1) Count of Driving under the combined influence of alcohol and a drug. Causing great bodily injury to a person over 70 [Vehicle Code § 23153(g)/ Penal

Code § 12022.7(c)];

Code § 12022.7(c)]; One (1) Count of Driving with a blood alcohol concentration over .08%

Causing great bodily injury to a person over 70 [Vehicle Code § 23153(b)/ Penal

Code § 12022.7(c)].

Officials say Trevino has been previously convicted of driving under the influence offenses in 2007 and 2019 and is pending charges for another instance of driving under the influence that occurred in October of 2023. If convicted of the charges and allegations in this case, Trevino faces a sentence of 15 years to life in prison.

Trevino was arrested by officers of the California Highway Patrol and remains in custody, according to officials. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday in Department 30 of the Fresno Superior Court.