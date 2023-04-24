FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A pair of Fresno gang members were sentenced to life in prison on Monday after a robbery turned into a murder of a Lindsay man in 2020, according to the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office.

Officials say 47-year-old Oscar Jose Morales, Jr. of Sanger and 44-year-old Sabino Palacios, Jr. of Parlier were sentenced for the first-degree murder of 45-year-old Albert Lopez of Lindsay – as well as other felony charges.

According to the prosecution, on January 25, 2020, Oscar Morales and Sabino Palacios traveled from Sanger to Lindsay to rob Albert Lopez. Both went into the victim’s garage carrying pistols and began to beat the victim while demanding narcotics. Albert Lopez did not comply, resulting in Morales shooting and killing him.

Oscar Morales, 47 Sabino Palacios, 44

Following the incident, officials say Morales then additionally threatened a witness in the case while in custody at Fresno County Jail.

The sentencing comes after a jury found the two defendants guilty on March 7.