FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County District Attorney announced the sentence of a Fresno gang member accused of the murder of a man in 2020.

38-year-old Reymundo Fernando Munoz from Fresno has been sentenced to 75 years to life in prison for the first-degree murder of 31-year-old Joseph Garcia Lara, also from Fresno, after a jury trial that concluded with a guilty verdict on August 16, 2022, court documents say.

Authorities say Munoz was arrested by Fresno police officers on Aug. 12, 2020, after a tip was received. The evidence presented at the trial showed that on Aug. 8, 2020, Munoz fatally shot Joseph Lara at the intersection of Calwa Avenue and Tenth Street in Fresno.

Additionally on Sept. 12, 2022, while Munoz was inside the Fresno County Jail waiting to be sentenced, officials say Munoz along with other six gang members attacked a correctional officer causing great bodily injury. The DA’s office says Munoz has been charged for this incident as well and that case is still ongoing.