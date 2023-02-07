FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 31-year-old man has been sentenced to a determinant term of 15 years followed by an indeterminant term of 85 years to life in prison for premeditated and deliberate attempted murder for the benefit of a Fresno criminal street gang, in addition to other felony charges, according to the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office.

Court documents say on the early morning of May 26, 2020, 31-year-old Misael Gonzalez of Fresno, a known Fresno gang member, along with other gang members, drove to three different locations.

At the first location, Gonzalez knocked at the front door, asked for an unknown person, and then fired numerous rounds through the front door striking the victim in the face, prosecutors say.

The victim survived but he lost vision in his right eye and suffered other injuries as a result of the shooting, officials added.

At the second location, officials said Gonzalez committed a drive-by shooting where he shot multiple rounds at a residence. In this incident, no one was injured according to authorities.

At the third location, the DA’s office stated that Gonzalez and another gang member approached the front door of a residence while both were armed with firearms. Gonzalez knocked at the door, but no one answered. Then officials said they both retreated to a waiting vehicle but fired at the occupied residence prior to leaving the area.

Authorities say the residence sustained gunshot damage, but no one was injured.

Gonzalez was arrested on June 23, 2020, by members of the Multi-Agency Gang Enforcement Consortium (M.A.G.E.C.) team and found guilty of the charges on Oct. 13, 2022.