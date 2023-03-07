TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A former Woodlake Police Officer was sentenced to prison for rape on Tuesday in Tulare County Superior Court, according to the Tulare County District Attorney.

According to the DA’s office, 30-year-old Oscar Robles, a former law enforcement officer, was sentenced to 10 years and eight months in prison for a series of sexual assaults.

According to officials, the crimes were committed against two victims between April 2017 and January 2018 in Tulare County. The DA says in each crime, Robles threatened to use his authority as a peace officer to arrest the victim if she did not comply with his demands.

When his arrest was first announced in September 2018, the Sheriff of Tulare County Mike Boudreaux described the incident as “very shocking.” You can view more on the arrest announcement in the video below.

On January 20, 2023, Robles pleaded no contest to felony rape by the threat of authority to arrest, assault by a public officer, and rape by a foreign object.

In addition to his sentence, he must register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life.