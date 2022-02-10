DA: Former Councilmember accused of having sex with child

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

File photo of Daniel Penaloza from Sept. 2018

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- A former Porterville City Councilmember was arraigned Thursday on a criminal indictment by a Tulare County grand jury for sex crimes against a minor, according to officials with the Tulare County District Attorney’s office.

In a press release, Daniel Penaloza, 28, faces four felony counts including two counts of sex with a minor more than three years younger, sodomy of a person under the age of 18, and a misdemeanor count of annoying or molesting a child. Also included is a felony count of dissuading a witness pertaining to a separate victim.

Investigators with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Department said the alleged crimes were committed between June 2020 and May 2021.

In a court appearance, Penaloza pleaded not guilty and he was released under supervised own recognizance.

Penaloza is scheduled for another court hearing on March 25 for a jury trial setting.

If convicted, Penaloza faces up to five years in prison.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Big Game Countdown
February 13 2022 03:30 pm
March 13 2022 05:30 pm