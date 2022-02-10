DA: Former Councilmember accused of having sex with child

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- A former Porterville City Councilmember was arraigned Thursday on a criminal indictment by a Tulare County grand jury for sex crimes against a minor, according to officials with the Tulare County District Attorney’s office.

In a press release, Daniel Penaloza, 28, faces four felony counts including two counts of sex with a minor more than three years younger, sodomy of a person under the age of 18, and a misdemeanor count of annoying or molesting a child. Also included is a felony count of dissuading a witness pertaining to a separate victim.

Investigators with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Department said the alleged crimes were committed between June 2020 and May 2021.

In a court appearance, Penaloza pleaded not guilty and he was released under supervised own recognizance.

Penaloza is scheduled for another court hearing on March 25 for a jury trial setting.

If convicted, Penaloza faces up to five years in prison.