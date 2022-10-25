Booking photo of Ian Scarborough provided by the Fresno Police Department.

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County DA has filed charges against a homeless man who prosecutors say killed another homeless man in Fresno on October 17.

In a statement released Tuesday, 33-year-old Ian Patrick Scarborough of Fresno was charged with one count of murder with an enhancement of personal use of a dangerous or deadly weapon, according to the District Attorney’s office.

Officials say Scarborough stabbed 61-year-old Billy Cleveland Carrow, Jr. of Fresno multiple times, resulting in his death. Both the suspect and the victim were homeless at the time of the incident.

If convicted of all charges, Scarborough faces a sentence of 26 years to life in prison, according to the DA’s office.

Scarborough’s first appearance in court is scheduled for Wednesday morning.