FARMERSVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Farmersville man has been sentenced to life in prison for

sexual assault of a child, according to the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office.

On September 28, 2023, the court sentenced 24-year-old Lucas Floyd to life in prison for child molestation.

Floyd pleaded guilty to one count of sexual intercourse with a child ten years of age or younger on February 16, 2023.

Officials say the crimes occurred in Visalia between January 2018 to February 2019 against a

single minor female who was four years old at the time.

In addition to his sentence, officials say Floyd will be required to register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life.

According to current California sentencing laws, Floyd must serve 25 years in prison prior to becoming eligible for parole.