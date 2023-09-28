FARMERSVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Farmersville man has been sentenced to life in prison for
sexual assault of a child, according to the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office.
On September 28, 2023, the court sentenced 24-year-old Lucas Floyd to life in prison for child molestation.
Floyd pleaded guilty to one count of sexual intercourse with a child ten years of age or younger on February 16, 2023.
Officials say the crimes occurred in Visalia between January 2018 to February 2019 against a
single minor female who was four years old at the time.
In addition to his sentence, officials say Floyd will be required to register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life.
According to current California sentencing laws, Floyd must serve 25 years in prison prior to becoming eligible for parole.