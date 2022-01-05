DA: ‘Erroneous’ details in Visalia Police homicide investigation, suspect released

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The suspect who was arrested and charged in connection with the death of a 21-year-old in Visalia on Dec. 24 has been released from jail, according to the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office.

22-year-old Joshua Portillo was arrested on Dec. 30 on suspicion of homicide – and released from jail on Jan. 4.

Visalia Police Department originally reported in December that the victim, 21-year-old Nicholas Moll “was confronted and assaulted by a group of individuals.” The Tulare County District Attorney’s Office now says that information is incorrect.

Wednesday’s announcement from the DA’s office also established that their investigators have not been provided with the information required to make a decision on possible criminal charges.

According to the DA’s office, the victim suffered a single punch to the head, fell, and hit his head on the street – but staff members are still awaiting medical records from the hospital or formal autopsy findings.

A public filing decision by the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office is yet to be made.

YourCentralValley.com has reached out to the Visalia Police Department for comment but has not received a response.