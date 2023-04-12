TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – District attornies from Tulare and Riverside counties expressed frustration Wednesday.

Both say criminals are doing the crime but not serving the time in California. This after one Tulare county repeat offender had to commit dozens of felonies to actually be put behind prison bars.

Timothy Bethell was sentenced last month by the Tulare County superior court for a number of charges. He now has 39 felony convictions.

Tulare County District Attorney Tim Ward and Riverside County District Attorney Michael Hestrin say policies in Sacramento are empowering criminals to re-offend.

“Everyone in the state of California is living under the tyranny of crime or the fear of crime because of things coming out of Sacramento like ab 109,” said Tulare County District Attorney Tim Ward.

“Our system has become a literal revolving not virtual literal revolving door,” said Riverside County District Attorney Michael Hestrin

They say AB-109 also known as prison realignment along with other policies from the governor are diminishing the consequences when a crime is committed.

AB-109 was enacted in the state legislature back in 2011. Its goal is to reduce the population of state prisons by relocating them to county jails.

They say convicted serial burglar Timothy Bethell is a prime example is a prime example of why the AB-109 is an abject failure.

“Timothy Bethell should be in prison he should of been in prison after the first few felonies,” Said Hestrin

Bethell was arrested in 2021 for burglary and theft at seven Visalia businesses. He pleaded no contest to fourteen felony charges and was sentenced to four years behind bars in August of 2021. He was released just one month later.

Just eight days after his release he robbed a Walgreens in Visalia and received one year sentence

Bethell was then released in May of 2022 after only serving a couple of months.

“He came back to his home county riverside county and immediately began targeting businesses,” said Hestrin.

Bethell was then caught and convicted of burglary again.

“He was sentenced to three years and eight months in prison for his crimes based on his long history because of the effect of ab 109 he did 3 days,” Hestrin explained.

But Bethell didn’t stay there. In order to meet AB-109 jail population guidelines he was released after just three days. He soon returned to Tulare County and burglarized several more businesses and was convicted of 17 more felonies.

The district attorneys say it’s time for California to hold criminals accountable.

“The case of Timothy Bethell is common this is what’s happening across California this is why businesses are closing across our state and this is why we lead the nation in people fleeing our state and it can’t continue,” Hestrin Continued.

Bethell is currently behind bars after being sentenced to five years, and four months for his most recent charges.

We reached out to the governor’s office for comment and have not heard back.