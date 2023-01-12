FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A charge of election fraud has been filed against the Firebaugh City Clerk Amanda Pearl Speakes, according to the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office.

The DA’s office announced Thursday that Speakes – who also goes by the name Amanda Fleming – is alleged to have submitted a candidate application that represented her business address in Firebaugh to instead be her home address when she ran for Firebaugh City Clerk in 2022.

Prosecutors say her real home address is outside Firebaugh in Madera County, which would make her ineligible for running for the city clerk position. She is also alleged to have voted in Fresno County for both the Primary and General Elections in 2022.

The complaint filed in Fresno County Superior Court includes:

One count of elections fraud

One count of perjury

Two counts of voter fraud

If convicted on all charges, Fleming faces up to five years and four months imprisonment in state prison. A court date is still to be officially announced.