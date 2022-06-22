FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man who allegedly was driving under the influence of alcohol and caused a vehicle collision that killed a father on Father’s Day has pleaded not guilty Wednesday morning in court, according to the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office.

35-year-old Narayana Haridasa Zerr from Parlier plead not guilty to several charges involving a fatal car crash on Sunday.

On Sunday, investigators say Zerr was driving under the influence of alcohol, heading east on Ashlan Avenue when he drove across a center turn lane into oncoming traffic, colliding with a vehicle.

Officials say the man driving the other vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. The man was later identified as Ashton McKieanan from Madera, and investigators say he had been driving with his wife and his two children in the car at the time of the crash. McKieanan’s wife and children were sent to a nearby hospital.

Zerr’s vehicle also flipped during the collision, according to California Highway Patrol officials.

Zerr’s next court date is scheduled for June 29, and his bail is set at $719,000, according to court officials.