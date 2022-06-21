FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspected drunk driver has been charged following a head-on crash that left a man dead on Father’s Day, according to the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office.

On Tuesday, the DA’s office announced that 35-year-old Narayana Haridasa Zerr of Parlier has been charged in the crash near Ashlan and Sunnyside Avenues that killed 41-year-old Ashton McKiearnan of Madera on Sunday night.

Officials say Ashton McKiearnan had been driving with his wife in the passenger seat and a two-year-old child and a five-month-old baby in the backseat when Zerr’s truck crashed head-on into their SUV.

While investigating, officers from the California Highway Patrol say they learned that Zerr had been driving westbound on Ashlan when his truck crossed over into the opposite lane of traffic, crashing head-on into McKiearnan’s SUV.

McKiearnan was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. His wife and two children were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Following the crash, officers say they were able to determine that Zerr had been driving under the influence of alcohol.

Zerr was booked into the Fresno County Jail and has now been charged with gross vehicular manslaughter while impaired, driving under the influence of alcohol causing great bodily injury, and driving on the wrong side of the road causing injury.

He remains in custody and is scheduled to be arraigned on June 22, 2022.