FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The attempted extortion case against Fresno City Council President Nelson Esparza has been dismissed by the Fresno County District Attorney.

According to officials, on Monday the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office moved to dismiss the case against Esparza.

This decision came after a statement that was made by Esparza acknowledging his actions in the events leading up to the case, and why the allegations had to be pursued by the District Attorney’s Office. Based on the recent new discovery provided by Mr. Esparza, this decision was made “in the interest of justice” after the preliminary hearing, according to the District Attorney’s office.

The Fresno County District Attorney’s Office says while Esparza may have had good intentions during his interaction with former city attorney Dough Sloan, that does not relieve an elected official from following the law.

The DA’s office adds that they hope Esparza can continue to serve his constituents with “diligence and integrity.”