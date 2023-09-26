TULARE COUNTY. Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – A man convicted of domestic violence and torture in Tulare County remains on the run after a judge ruled the defendant was guilty – despite officials not knowing where he is.

The Tulare County Superior Court, South County Justice, and the Tulare County District Attorney prosecutors secured guilty verdicts against Felimon Salas, age 37, for domestic violence on Monday.

From January 18, 2021, to January 20, 2021, prosecutors say Salas repeatedly and violently beat the mother of his child with his fists, cooking utensils, and beer bottles causing significant lacerations and bruising to her head and neck, as well as cracked teeth. Salas’ abuse also included biting, shoving, and depriving her of sleep and medical care. In one instance, Salas drove the injured victim to the base of a hill and made her walk up it to “earn her spot back in their family.”

On January 20, 2021, police say Salas drove the victim to the home of family members. He then

fled to Mexico to avoid contact from law enforcement for over a year. Law enforcement said that, by using a tip that Salas was back in the area, they contacted him in February 2022.

Officials say Salas was arrested and held on $500,000 bail at a later court date, despite his flight risk and propensity for violence, the court lowered his bail to $50,000 and released him over the

fervent objection of prosecutors. Salas then began his criminal trial out of custody.

The Tulare County District Attorney says at trial Salas failed to appear for the final day of arguments. He was ultimately convicted of torture, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, and five counts of domestic violence. Numerous counts are enhanced with special allegations that the crime used a deadly weapon and that great bodily injury was inflicted.

“After being a fugitive from justice for a year, it is mind-boggling that this defendant was afforded such a significant bail reduction. In 2021, he fled accountability, and it is tragic that this victim and other victims of violent crime have their justice eroded by progressive policies. This is one of the more glaring examples of our legislative and societal push toward severely degrading the cash bail system,”

The Tulare County District Attorney says Salas faces life in prison at sentencing as a warrant for his arrest was issued. The case was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Victoria Frazer.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Felimon Salas is urged to contact Tulare County Sherriff’s Office immediately.