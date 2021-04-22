DA: “Crazy Bernie” faces felony charges for felony theft, perjury

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The Fresno County district attorney Thursday announced that charges would be filed against local furniture store owner Bernard “Crazy Bernie” Siomiak and Tammy Vestal.

Siomiak and Vestal face five felony counts including felony theft, perjury, making a false statement to obtain aid, making a false declaration to obtain aid and filing a fraudulent claim according to a release from the Fresno County district attorney’s office.

The release states Siomiak and Vestal are accused of falsely underreporting earnings on documents submitted to MediCal and Covered California. The misrepresentations allowed Siomiak and Vestal to obtain more than $23,000 in “publicly funded benefits” that they were not entitled to according to the district attorney’s office.

If convicted, Siomiak and Vestal could face up to 4 years and 8 months in state prison.