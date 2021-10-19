DA: Convicted Yosemite Lakes Park arsonist released early from prison

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man convicted of setting several fires at Yosemite Lakes Park in 2013 has been released early from prison, according to Madera County District Attorney’s Office.

The District Attorney’s Office says Kenneth Jackson was released from prison by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) on Sunday.

“As you know, from our previous posts, we had zero input into this decision,” the District Attorney’s Office wrote in a Facebook post.

In 2014, Jackson was sentenced to 30 years for intentionally setting multiple fires in Yosemite Lakes Park, reportedly causing tens of thousands of dollars in damage. Jackson was released after serving just over 8 years in custody.

The District Attorney’s Office says according to the CDCR, Jackson is not allowed to be in Madera County following his release.