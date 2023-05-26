MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A veteran Marine from Madera County has been sentenced for murdering a teen back in 2019, officials with the Madera County District Attorney’s Office announced on Friday.

DA officials say now 22-year-old Codi Slayton has been sentenced to life in prison with a minimum of 15 years and will also be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

According to prosecutors, the sentence announcement follows Slayton’s guilty plea on Thursday to murdering 16-year-old Josephine Jimenez when he was 19 years old. The incident occurred in October 2019.

The Madera County District Attorney’s Office says this will help bring closure and justice to Josephine Jimenez, her family, and the community.