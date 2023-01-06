FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Additional charges have been filed against a Coarsegold man in relation to the deaths of two Fresno men, the Fresno County DA’s office announced on Friday.

Officials say 27-year-old Andrew Levi Hammond of Coarsegold is facing charges following the death of 47-year-old Steven Rice on October 21, 2022, and 41-year-old Fernando Gonzalez on September 28, 2020. Both victims were from Fresno.

According to the DA’s office, the first felony complaint states that in addition to murdering

39-year-old Brandon Munoz of Fresno on November 2, 2022, Hammond also murdered Steven Rice on October 21, 2022. The second felony complaint is for the murder of Fernando Gonzalez, officials say.

If convicted of all charges and allegations, Hammond faces life without the possibility of parole or the death penalty. He is due to be arraigned on the additional charges on January 11.