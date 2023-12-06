FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Coalinga inmate who slashed another inmate’s neck has been charged with attempted murder among other charges, the Fresno County District Attorney announced Wednesday.

Prosecutors say it’s alleged on August 23 around 10:00 a.m., 43-year-old Jason Richard Budrow, armed with a manufactured weapon, slashed fellow inmate Paul Ruben Flores causing great bodily injury.

Court records report correctional officers immediately secured the yard and medical staff began treating the wound. Flores was ultimately airlifted to a local hospital.

The DA lists the following charges against Budrow:

One count of Attempted Murder; One enhancement for Use of Deadly Weapon; One enhancement for Great Bodily Injury

One count of Assault by an Inmate Serving a Life Sentence; One enhancement for Great Bodily Injury

One count of Assault with a Deadly Weapon by an Inmate; One enhancement for Great Bodily Injury

One count of Possession of an Inmate Manufactured Weapon

If convicted of all charges and allegations, prosecutors state Budrow could face 27 years to life, plus a nine-year determinate sentence for the enhancements.

Officials say Budrow is an inmate serving two life sentences without the possibility of parole. One is for the 2010 murder by strangulation of his ex-girlfriend and the other for the murder of his cellmate in February of 2021, the I-5 Strangler Roger Kibbe. Budrow was also convicted of sexually assaulting female minor in 2004.

Court officials state Budrow’s arraignment is set for Jan. 8, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. in Department 34 of the Fresno County Superior Court.