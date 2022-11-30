TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A five-year denial of parole for 52-year-old Kevin Black was issued by the California Board of Parole Hearings for his 2002 conviction for child molestation against multiple victims, according to the Office of the District Attorney County of Tulare.

Officials say that the crimes were committed between September 1, 2000, and July 3, 2001, against three minor victims under the age of 14 in Tulare County. In 2002, a jury convicted black of continuous sexual abuse of a child, and two counts of child molestation of a child under 14 years old. he was sentenced to 46 years to life in prison.

During Black’s hearing on October 12, 2022, officials say the parole commissioners’ vote to find him suitable for parole resulted in a tie. The matter was later taken up by the full California Board of Parole Hearings at an executive meeting, that voted to deny parole.

Black is currently serving his sentence at Chuckawalla Valley State Prison in Blythe.