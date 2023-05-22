VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County District Attorney says a teacher at St. Paul’s in Visalia has been charged on allegations of child molestation between a teacher and a 13-year-old girl.

Officials say criminal charges have been filed against 41-year-old Jeremy Hanson for multiple alleged crimes committed against a minor student.

Hanson has been charged with three felony counts of a lewd act upon a child under the age of

14, four felony counts of contact with a minor for a sexual offense, and one misdemeanor

count of child molestation, according to officials.

Hanson was arraigned Monday afternoon in Tulare County Superior Court where he pleaded

not guilty and remains in custody on no bail, officials say.

A preliminary hearing setting/bail hearing is scheduled for May 30.

If convicted of all charges, officials say Hanson faces up to 16 years in state prison and must register as a sex offender under current California sentencing laws.